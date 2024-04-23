Emeka Ihedioha Resigns from PDP, Cites Party’s Failure as Opposition

Emeka Ihedioha, a former governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has tendered his resignation from the party, citing the failure of the party to provide credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated April 23 and addressed to the PDP chairman of Mbutu ward, Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo, and the national chairman, Ihedioha expressed his disappointment with the current state of the party.

In his letter, Ihedioha highlighted his longstanding association with the PDP, dating back to 1998, during which he claimed to have contributed significantly to the party’s development and transformation.

However, he lamented that the recent direction of the party is not in line with his personal beliefs, stating, “All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.

“I have had the benefit of serving and benefitting from the party at various levels. Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs.

“Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately.”

While acknowledging that the decision to leave the party was difficult, Ihedioha affirmed his belief that it is the right one. He pledged his continued commitment to contributing towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Emeka Ihedioha served as the governor of Imo State after being elected in March 2019 under the PDP platform. However, his tenure was short-lived as the Supreme Court nullified his election in January 2020, declaring Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner.

In 2023, Ihedioha was a governorship hopeful within the PDP but withdrew from the race shortly before the primary election.