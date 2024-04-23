Politics

Ganduje Alleges Kano Govt Behind His ‘Africa Magic’ Suspension

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has accused the Kano State government of being behind his recent suspension. He described the suspension as an “Africa Magic” drama, stating that it was orchestrated by the government to distract the party.

Ganduje made this statement on Tuesday when the Forum of APC State Chairmen paid a solidarity visit and passed a vote of confidence on him. He expressed his appreciation for the support and assured that the party’s leadership remained focused despite the distractions.

The acting chairman of the Forum of APC State Chairmen, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that they were at the party’s National Secretariat to affirm confidence in Ganduje and show solidarity with him. Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) also expressed their support for the National Chairman.

Ganduje’s suspension was purportedly orchestrated by a group of individuals who claimed to be members of the party in Kano State. However, Ganduje has dismissed the suspension as illegal and a distraction from the party’s objectives.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article L-R: Prof. Tanko Ishaya (Vice-Chancellor, UNIJOS), Dr. Ubon Udoh (MD/CEO, ASR Africa), Prof. Ishaya Pam (Chairman, UNIJOS Sports Committee), and Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN (Dep. Vice-Chancellor, Administration, UNIJOS) at the ground breaking ceremony of the ultra-modern Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex at the University of Jos ASR Africa Begins Construction of N250m Abdul Samad Rabiu Sports Complex for University of Jos
Next Article ‘I’m Sincerely Sorry’ – Abuja School Student Apologises Over Bullying Incident

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Arsenal Demolishes Chelsea 5-0 in Electrifying EPL Clash
Sports
UNN Lecturer Suspended Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Absence in Court Explained by Lawyer
News
EFCC Grills Ex-Aviation Minister Sirika Over Alleged 8bn Fraud
News
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Used Kogi State Funds for Child’s $720,000 School Fees Before Leaving Office – EFCC Chairman
News