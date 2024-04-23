Ganduje Alleges Kano Govt Behind His ‘Africa Magic’ Suspension

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has accused the Kano State government of being behind his recent suspension. He described the suspension as an “Africa Magic” drama, stating that it was orchestrated by the government to distract the party.

Ganduje made this statement on Tuesday when the Forum of APC State Chairmen paid a solidarity visit and passed a vote of confidence on him. He expressed his appreciation for the support and assured that the party’s leadership remained focused despite the distractions.

The acting chairman of the Forum of APC State Chairmen, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that they were at the party’s National Secretariat to affirm confidence in Ganduje and show solidarity with him. Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) also expressed their support for the National Chairman.

Ganduje’s suspension was purportedly orchestrated by a group of individuals who claimed to be members of the party in Kano State. However, Ganduje has dismissed the suspension as illegal and a distraction from the party’s objectives.