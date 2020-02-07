AMVCA 2020: Full List of Nominees revealed
On Thursday, February 6th, 2020, Africa Magic announced nominations for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA).
Okay.ng understands that the nominees’ list for 2020 AMVCA presented by Multichoice was unveiled in a live broadcast shown on all Africa Magic channels.
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman anchored the announcement broadcast for this year’s award.
Awards will be presented in 28 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award.
Best Short Film or Online Video
- Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide
- Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi
- Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare
- Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series
- Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe
- Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage
- Nkem Owoh – God Calling
- Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys
- Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series
- Toni Tones – King Of Boys
- Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God
- Tina Mba – The Set Up
- Mary Lazarus – Size 12
- Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later
Best Cinematographer
- God Calling – Cardoso
- Living In Bondage – John Demps
- Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo
- The Set Up – Mohammed Attah
Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series
- God Calling – Cardoso
- Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo
- Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas
- Plan B – Odhiambo Walter
Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series
- Living In Bondage Olohigbe Nwagwu
- The Foreigner’s God Ifan Michael
- Ratnik Dimeji Ajibola
- King Of Boys Yolanda Okereke
Best Make-Up
- God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul
- The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh
- King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects
- Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)
- Uzor Arukwe – Smash
- Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash
- Uzor Arukwe – Size 12
- Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1
- Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel
Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
- Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians
- Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami
- Funke Akindele – Moms At War
- Toyin Abraham – Kasanova
- Ebele Okaro – Smash
Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
- Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage
- Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
- Efa Iwara – Seven
- Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
- Ramsey Nouah – Levi
Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)
- Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys
- Zainab Balogun – Sylvia
- Zainab Balogun – God Calling
- Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
- Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth
Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series
- BB Sasore – God Calling
- Tosin Igho – Seven
- Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia
- Biodun Stephen – Joba
- Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage
- Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby
Best Documentary
- Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji
- Skin – Beverly Naya
- Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies
- Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili
- Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira
- Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema
- Victor Gatonye – Dream Child
- Joan Kabugu – Toy Car
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba
- Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –
- Yewande Famakin – Alubarika
- Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba
- Wumi Olabimtan – Intent
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series
- Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher
- Mariya – Abubakar Bashir
- Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala
- Sadauki – Hassan Giggs
Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo
- Isianyaocha – Brown Ene
- Nekwa – Paul Igwe
- Nne – Victor Iyke
- Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu
Best Movie Southern Africa
- Kukuri – Philippe Talavera
- Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe
- Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta
- The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi
Best Movie East Africa
- Disconnect – Iman Mueke
- Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki
- Plan B – Sarah Hassan
- 94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard
Best Movie West Africa
- God Calling – Momo Spaine
- Seven – Tosin Igho
- Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi
- Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas
- Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy
- Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele
- Truth – Anis Halloway
- Life As It Is – Uche Odoh
- Women – Uchenna Mbunabo
Best Picture Editor
- God Calling – Holmes Awa
- Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
- Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro
- Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike
- Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle
Best Art Director Movie/TV Series
- Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase
- Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts
- God Calling – Omotola Alade
- The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters
Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series
- King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster
- Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene
- God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me
- The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift
- Run -Timzil – Run
MultiChoice Talent Factory Award
- Life of Bim – West Africa
- Dreamchaser – West Africa
- Ensulo – East Africa
- Promises – East Africa
- Savana Skies – Southern Africa
- The Painting – Southern Africa
Best Director
- Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah
- God Calling – Bb Sasore
- The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan
- King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba
- Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
- The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho
- Seven – Tosin Igho