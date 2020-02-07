News

Sultan cautions Northern elders over ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ security outfit

Muhammad A. Aliyu February 7, 2020
Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has cautioned elders of the North over the recently launched security outfit in the region, ‘Shege Ka Fasa’.

Okay.ng understands that the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) had on Wednesday unveiled the Security Initiative.

The group called on Nothern governors to approve ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ so it could begin operations.

Sultan, speaking at a Northern Security Meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, said the elders were the problems of the region for allowing youths to take over leadership from them.

He said, “I saw it on the television, and the media gave them attention. Now, the elders allowed these youths to go forward. So, the elites are our problems, the elders are our problems. If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right. You have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership.

“Now, they have launched their own security outfit. I don’t know what they call it, Shege Ka Fasa’, meaning what?

“So, I want to call on northern elders to caution them. Don’t allow these youths to take over leadership from you. You have to reach out to everybody no matter how low the person is. So, I think we need to take the bull by the horns and not allow the youths take over responsibility. I think we need to do that and much more.”



