Google Maps shares list of top bars, restaurants and tourist attractions in Lagos

Google Maps has shared its users’ top 5 most rated bars, restaurants and tourist attractions in Lagos, Nigeria.

Okay.ng understands that the web mapping service revealed that list ahead of its 15th birthday anniversary on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Lagos is famous for being a city that never sleeps, that is always changing, evolving and moving onto the next big thing. Food is important to Nigerians.

The array of flavours and dishes available reflects the cultural melting pot that is Lagos. Outings and partying are also important, as the city’s lively nightlife scene and many attractions show. Keeping up can be tricky. You know you want to go, but you’re not sure where it is best.

Restaurants

Foodies – Patrons love the variety of food and the decor, rating Foodies as good for everything from casual dining with kids to taking a new lady out on a date. The service is also highly-rated, with reviewers commenting on the professionalism of the Foodies team.

Salma’s Authentic Lebanese Cuisine – With authentic and delicious Lebanese food on the menu, Salma’s offers something different. For those with more conservative palates, Salma’s also serves more familiar foods. Whichever you prefer, you’re guaranteed a great dining experience.

Vestar Coffee – Cosy and casual, and reputed to be a favourite of the social media in-crowd, Vestar Coffee is that perfect mix of great place to get some work done as well as a good place to hangout and meet people.

Circa Lagos – From breakfast to late night hangouts, Circa lagos is lit. Good food, good service and nice drinks – what more could you want on a Friday night? For those who are not night owls, it does great breakfast and lunch too.

Frozen Rolls Icecream – What is life without ice cream? Frozen Rolls icecream is open 10am to 9pm to cater for those moments when you just have to have ice cream in your life. Reviewers love the unique tastes and flavours and great decor and service.

Bars

MILIKI – MILIKI is a hangout for the artistic and creative, the intellectuals and the free thinkers. With good cocktails and outdoor seating, it’s a great place to go and talk, relax, watch live music and enjoy the discerning and exclusive atmosphere.

W Bar Lounge – A waterfront bar with ample parking, great decor and good ambience – W Bar is a firm favourite in Lagos. Patrons rate its food, DJs and location – in the middle of Ikoyi. Add it all up and you have a soothing haven, which is well worth a visit.

Circa Lagos – Not just popular for its food, Circa lagos is also highly-rated as one of the bars to be at. It serves food late, which is always a plus, and features lassic, elegant decor that invites you in to stay a while.

Crossroads – Located in the Eko Hotel, Crossroads serves premium beers, exotic spirits and cocktails to an upmarket crowd. Highly-rated for its musical entertainment and food, Crossroads, some of its patrons say, is definitely the place to be, where there is always something happening.

THE HOUSE Lagos – THE HOUSE is, literally, a house that’s been converted into an entertainment venue. Pick a room that suits your mood, relax and get into the chilled vibe on a Friday night. With good food and a serene ambience, you might even want to hangout during the day when it’s quieter and just soak it all in.

Tourist attractions

Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park – A family-friendly attraction, Hi-Impact Planet features food, bumper cars, an arcade and go-kart track, guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained. There’s also a resort that offers accommodation, in case you’d like to take your time exploring all the attractions.

Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park – Situated in the heart of the seat of the government of Lagos State in Ikeja, the Park features jumping castles, face painting, ice cream, swings, slides and everything else you need for the perfect day out for you and the kids – even boat rides!

Oba Elegushi Palace – The official residence of Oba Yekini Elegushi, Oba Elegushi Palace is open to visitors daily. It is highly-rated for its historical value and its aesthetic as a modern architectural treat.

Jhalobia Recreation Park & Gardens – A beautiful, lovingly cared for park and gardens that’s perfect for picnics, Jhalobia Recreation Park & Gardens can be booked for events or used by casual visitors. Just don’t forget to call ahead!

Freedom Park, Lago Island, Lagos – A leisure and memorial park, Freedom Park was formerly a prison and now hosts live events from music festivals to stage performances. There’s always something happening at Freedom Park and the exhibition centre is well worth exploring if none of the bands on offer take your fancy.