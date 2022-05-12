Alleged Blasphemy: Female student stoned, burnt to death in Sokoto

A female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto‬ State was stoned and burnt alive on Thursday over alleged blasphemy.

Okay.ng understands that the student identified as Ms Deborah was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

A video of how she was murdered and set ablaze is presently going around on social media.

However, the management of the school in a circular while reacting to the incident announced shut of the college.

“Following today’s early morning Students rampage in the College, the College Management has resolved to close down the College indefinitely with immediate effect.

“Consequently, all students are hereby directed to vacate the College campus immediately (12th May, 2022),” the circular reads.