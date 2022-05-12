Sokoto govt reacts as mob stones, burns female student to death for alleged blasphemy

The Sokoto State Government has called for calm after a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education was stoned and burnt on Thursday.

Okay.ng had reported that the lady identified as Ms Deborah was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

A video of how she was murdered and set ablaze had surfaced on social media which is causing outrage.

Reacting to the statement, the state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner of information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, said Governor Aminu Tambuwal has ordered the immediate closure of the college.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of Sokoto State Government, the unfortunate incident that took place at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto in which a Student of the College, lost her life.

“The Government has ordered the immediate closure of the College.

“Already, the State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant Security agencies in the State to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to the Government.

“Meanwhile, Governor Ammu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the people of the State to remain calm and maintain peace, as the Government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the relevant authority.”