Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Tinubu cancels 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims

Presidential aspirant and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 13th Annual Colloquium to mark his 70th birthday in honour of the victims of Kaduna train attack.

Tinubu made this announcement at Eko Hotels in Lagos, the venue of the 13th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium with the theme, ‘Pivoting Nigeria Into The New Order’.

According to him, the attack was a “national tragedy” and over 60 persons lost their lives to the terror.

He asked everyone to go home and pray for the repose of the souls of those that departed and the families of the bereaved for them to have the fortitude to bear the loss.