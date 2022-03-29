NMA confirms death of doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed that the death of a doctor identified as Megafu Chinelo in an attack by gunmen on a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna.

The association in a statement on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Chinelo.

“The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof (Dr) Innocent A O Ujah, FNMA, FNAmed, mni and indeed all Medical and Dental Practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific and preventable death of one of our members, Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gun shots when the train she travelled in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits,” the statement read.

Chinelo had on Monday night taken to her Twitter handle to seek prayer after the train from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by terrorists.

“I’m in the train, I have been shot. Please pray for me,” she tweeted.