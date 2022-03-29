Kwankwaso writes PDP, dumps party

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso made this disclosure in a letter to his ward chairman of the party obtained by Okay.ng on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership form the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP,” the letter reads partly.