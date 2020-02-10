Less than a minute

Aaron Ramsey set to join Manchester United after spending 12 months in Serie A

Former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey is set to make a return to the Premier League.

The Welsh international joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer but has failed to fit into Maurizio Sarri’s style of play.

Ramsey has only scored one goal in twelve appearances since he joined the Bianconeri.

However, Juventus aims to make a huge profit by selling the Wales star this summer.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.