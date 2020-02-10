Fans react to Kizz Daniel comment “Na boyfriend be fine boy”

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel star, Kizz Daniel kept fans talking after showing off the number of cars in his garage.

The songwriter shared the photos through his Instagram account but the caption that accompanied his post made some followers flooded his comment section.

The Jaro crooner wrote: “Na boyfriend be fine boy, Husband na fine material ✍ Change your OT !!,”

Some followers commented:

skiibii: “loke loke OSH”

nelson_babadon: “Triplets in accordance”

iamsmade: “Love this”

chisom_faith_fransisca: “Just dash me the car in the middle”

blarkraimez: “All white. Keep it up my son”

alexsunny419: “The day I ll meet you @kizz.daniel_ …..one on one …..na there you go no know say …man dey get man crush”

iamjoyrobert: “Boyfriend will later become a Husband and na fine material issokay”