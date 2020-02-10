Don’t depend on government for jobs, FG advises unemployed graduates

The Federal Government of Nigeria has asked unemployed graduates not to rely on them for jobs.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, represented by the director of special duties and projects department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, said this during a town hall meeting on popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions in Benin State, on Monday.

According to spokesman of the ministry, Charles Akpan, the labour minister advised the youth to look beyond government jobs.

He said the richest youth in the world are not working for the government, but those involved in creative entrepreneurship.

The statement reads: “The minister urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas.

“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”