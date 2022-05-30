2023: Wike declares total support for Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised to fully support Atiku Abubakar after emerging as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Presidential election.

The governor made this disclosure in a tweet on Monday.

“I made a vow to the PDP that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word.

“We cannot abandon the @OfficialPDPNig. We will be fully supporting H.E @atiku.”

Okay.ng understands that Wike’s comment is coming after Atiku paid him a visit in Abuja.