Abducted Methodist Prelate, two others regain freedom

Abducted Methodist Prelate, two others regain freedom

Kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, has regained freedom.

Okay.ng recalls that the cleric was abducted alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and his (the Prelate’s) chaplain on Sunday.

According to reports, he was released along with other victims Monday evening.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in charge of Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna.

More to come later…