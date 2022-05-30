PHOTOS: Jonathan attends ECAM Council advisory board meeting in Como, Italy

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed that he’s in Como, Italy for a meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East International Advisory Board.

Jonathan was appointed into the Council at the beginning of this month.

Sharing photos from the meeting, Jonathan said, “Great time today in Como, Italy, at the meeting of Ecam Council International Advisory Board where members held a preparatory session ahead of this year’s Council Summit. -GEJ”

European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East, also known as the ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the North Africa region.