Yobe North: Court fixes date to deliver judgement on Machina’s suit against Lawan

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has fixed September 28 for judgement in a suit filed by the winner of the All Progressives Congress’ senatorial primary election for Yobe North, Bashir Machina.

The suit filed by Machina against the APC, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan regards the primary election held on May 28, 2022.

Justice Fadima Aminu had reserved judgement on the tussle regarding the senatorial ticket after a heated argument between counsels to the plaintiff and the defendants.

Machina is asking the court to declare him as the authentic senatorial candidate of the APC for the 2023 election.

With the new development, his fate will be determined on Wednesday by the court.