News

Yobe North: Court fixes date to deliver judgement on Machina’s suit against Lawan

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Sheriff Machina
Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Sheriff Machina

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has fixed September 28 for judgement in a suit filed by the winner of the All Progressives Congress’ senatorial primary election for Yobe North, Bashir Machina.

The suit filed by Machina against the APC, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan regards the primary election held on May 28, 2022.

Justice Fadima Aminu had reserved judgement on the tussle regarding the senatorial ticket after a heated argument between counsels to the plaintiff and the defendants.

Machina is asking the court to declare him as the authentic senatorial candidate of the APC for the 2023 election.

With the new development, his fate will be determined on Wednesday by the court.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

SERAP drags AGF, Buhari, to Court over $23m Abacha loot, seeks copy of agreement with US
Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Sheriff Machina
Yobe North: Court fixes date to deliver judgement on Machina’s suit against Lawan
AfriTECH 2.0: Theme, Date and Venue announced
Muhammadu Buhari
We will soon overcome insecurity — Buhari
At least 13 worshippers killed as bandits attack Friday Mosque
- Advertisement -
adbanner
Lost your password?