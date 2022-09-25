AfriTECH 2.0: Theme, Date and Venue announced

Trailblazers in the technology and business circle in Africa are set to gather in Lagos, Nigeria (West Africa) on 9 November 2022 for another edition of Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 2.0) as the continent’s sought-after technology Forum, exhibition, and awards ceremony.

AfriTECH 2.0 scheduled to hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, is focused on ‘Sustainability and The Company of the Future’, as the central theme.

According to the organisers from TechCastle Foundation and TechEconomy.ng, AfriTECH 2.0 will convene Business leaders/CEOs of Companies and Organisations, Innovators, Government Representatives, International Organizations, Diplomats, Investors, Academia, Start-ups and Entrepreneurs in their numbers.

The array of industry leaders, and tech-entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and tech ecosystem players from across the continent, will unpack the various challenges, scenarios, and mind-blowing economic opportunities in ‘Harnessing Digital Identity for Digital Economy Agenda’; ‘Creating Sustainable Future through Connectivity’; ‘Blockchain & Cryptocurrency – The Future of Money’; and ‘Cloud Computing in 5G Era – Everything-As-A-Service’.

According to Statista, 97% of respondents to a digital transformation survey stated that the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, sped up digital transformation processes in their respective organisations.

Global spending on digital transformation is projected to reach $1.78 trillion in 2022. But in what ways will this transformation manifest?

The answer lies in trends that will shape the businesses of tomorrow. The case is no different for the Government: The current, incremental pace of economic and social advancement shows too many of Africa’s expanding youth population will be denied the opportunity to live up to their potential. Therefore, Africa should think big on digital development.

“Digital technologies offer a chance to disrupt this trajectory – unlocking new pathways for rapid economic growth, innovation, job creation and access to services which would have been unimaginable only a decade ago.

“Yet there is also a growing ‘digital divide’, and increased cyber risks, which need urgent and coordinated action to mitigate. Access to the internet remains out of reach for many citizens in the continent. Too few citizens have digital IDs or transaction accounts – locking them out of access to critical services and e-commerce”, said Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the co-Convener AfriTECH 2.0 and Co-Founder of TechCastle Foundation.

Continuing, he said, “Digital startups seek more funding and ‘traditional’ businesses are only slowly adopting digital technologies and platforms to boost productivity and sales. Few governments are investing strategically and systematically in developing digital infrastructure, services, skills and entrepreneurship.

“To become tomorrow’s innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders, Africa’s youth need to be empowered with the digital skills and access to technology and markets that are essential to thrive in an increasingly digitized global economy. The time for action is now! Join us at AfriTECH 2.0

On his part, Peter Oluka, the Editor of TechEconomy.ng, said that AfriTECH 2.0 will be a consolidation on the last year’s edition with massive publicity and industry participation, adding that delegates should expect issue-based Forum through Keynotes, Panel Discussions, Exhibitions, Innovation Management Workshops, and AfriTECH AWARDS 2022.

“Africa Tech Alliance Forum 2022 will culminate in awards ceremony which aims to celebrate and reward companies and individuals on the African continent that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovative product/service development, policy/regulations, amongst other areas”.

“We are very excited about the feedbacks so far with regards potential speakers, panellists and even the potential awardees.

Delegates will be exposed to unique insights into the different ways 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain/cryptocurrency, digital identity, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will shape the future of Africa’s development.

With only 300 in-person passes available to the public, interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spot by going to AfriTECH 2.0.