Why parents should not post their children on social media – Kate Henshaw

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, has advised parents to always resist the urged to put out pictures and videos of their children on social media.

Kate made this known via her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the actress, many on social media are roaming, watching and tracking with bad intentions.

She wrote: “I know its hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media.

“When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then …

“Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions.

“May God protect our children in this new age.”