Viral Video Exposes Bullying in Abuja School Sparks Outrage

A viral video has sparked outrage on social media, showing a female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, named Maryam Hassan, being bullied by her classmates.

The video, posted by an X user, @mooyeeeeeee, seen by Okay.ng shows the victim being slapped repeatedly by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?” Another video shows the victim sitting next to a male classmate who claims to have “spoilt her relationship”.

The post has generated over 1,000 comments, with many condemning the incident and calling on the school authorities to investigate.

Some users have advised the victim’s parents to report the incident to the police. Meanwhile, another user has alleged that the school has a bullying problem and that the punishment for such behavior is often inadequate.

The school has yet to respond officially to the incident at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that Lead British International School is one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria, with an annual school fee of N1.5 million.