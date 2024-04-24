I Threw Away His Chessboard, Wanted Him to be a Doctor – Tunde Onakoya’s Father

The father of Tunde Onakoya, the chess master who recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, has revealed that he initially did not support his son’s chess ambitions because he wanted him to become a doctor.

On April 17, Onakoya embarked on his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, a feat he achieved on April 20 at Times Square in New York City after playing for over 58 hours and winning every match.

Speaking about Tunde’s remarkable success, his father described him as a resilient person, highlighting his determination and dedication.

He recounted how, when Tunde was young, he would throw away his chessboard because he wanted him to pursue a career in medicine. However, he expressed pride in his son’s achievements and advised parents never to discourage their children from pursuing their passions.

In his words: “To me, Babatunde Onakoya is an angel. If he says he wants to do something, he will succeed in doing it, and that is why I love him.

“When he was very young and was playing chess, I would pack everything and throw them away and tell him I sent him to school but why are you playing chess?

“But I did not know that is what will make him popular like this. My advice to parents is that when your children are doing something, don’t discourage them.

“I wanted my son to be a doctor, but he is playing chess. I thank God for everything.”

Onakoya, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, a nonprofit organization, grew up in the slums and credits chess with helping him discover his potential.