We did not take ASUU to court over prolonged strike — FG

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has explained that the Federal Government did not take ASUU to court over the prolonged strike of the union as some people claimed.

Ngige, who disclosed this at the public presentation of the NLC at 40 publication titled, “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles” on Monday in Abuja said he would have failed in his duties if he did not refer the matter to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations with the union, which failed.

He recalled that ASUU was at the stage of Collective Bargaining(CBA) negotiation with their employers, the Federal Ministry of Education when they embarked on strike.

He regretted that the ASUU leadership did not even understand the import of CBA negotiation because they lacked the nutrients of labour unionism.

According to him, we have to counsel our brothers on negotiation. No negotiation is forced. You cannot say it is either you give me 200 per cent or I will continue my strike.

“There are laws guiding strike. There are ILO principles on right to strike. Nobody can take it away.

”But, there are things that follow it when you embark on strike as a worker and they are enshrined in the laws of our land.

“It is written in Trade Dispute Act. The ILO principles of strike talks about the right of a worker to withdraw services. There is also right to picket. These are things that are done.

”Nigeria is respected in ILO. Some people said Federal Government took ASUU to court. No. I referred the matter after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations that failed, ’’he said.

Ngige recalled that he conciliated the dispute twice, first on Feb. 22, one week after the commencement of the strike and some agreements were reached, and he brought everybody back on March 1 for another conciliation.

He added that the only thing left was going back to the Federal Ministry of Education for the renegotiation of the 2013 agreement.

“Some people are saying 2009 agreement. The 2009 agreement has been renegotiated in 2013/2014 with the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. It is an anathema to use 2009 agreement.

“What is left is the renegotiation of their conditions of service, which is their right. It should be done but they are negotiating it under the principle of offer and acceptance and it broke down irretrievably there at the Federal Ministry of Education.