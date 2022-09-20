FG will adjust workers’ salaries to meet current realities — Chris Ngige

Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has stated that the Federal Government will adjust workers’ salaries to meet the current realities in the economy of the country.

He disclosed this at the public presentation of the NLC at 40 publication titled, “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles” on Monday in Abuja.

Ngige said that the Federal Government was very much aware that the N30,000 National Minimum Wage had depreciated.

“Yes the inflation has increased worldwide and it is not confined to Nigeria, that is why in many jurisdiction, it is an adjustment of wages right now.

“We as the Nigerian government, we shall adjust in confirmative with what is happening in wages.

“More importantly, the 2019 National Minimum Wage Act, right now has a clause for the review, which we started then, I do not know whether it is due next year or 2024.

“But before then, the adjustment of wages will reflect what is happening in the economy, just as government has started the adjustment with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ‘’he said.

NAN