WizKid is out with the official video for his single “Smile” featuring American singer, H.E.R.

The StarBoy boss featured his children “Boluwatife”, “Ayo” and “Zion” in the 4-minute colourful video directed by Meji Alabi.

“Smile” is a single off WizKid’s “Made In Lagos” album scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2020.

Watch below: