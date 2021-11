[Watch] Davido teams up with Focalistic for new song, ‘Champion Sound’

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has released a brand new single titled “Champion Sound” featuring South African Amapiano star, Focalistic.

The visuals for the song was directed by Dalia Dias, a Nigerian-British artist.

Watch the video: