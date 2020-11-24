Twice As Tall: Burna Boy gets second Grammy nomination

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has gotten his second nomination for the Grammy Awards.

The 29-year-old singer was nominated alongside American, Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas; a group of Tuareg musicians, Tinariwen; British-Indian composer, Anoushka Shankar and Brazilian-American singer, Bebel Gilberto in the Best Global Music Album category for his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

In January 2020, Burna Boy lost in his first attempt to win a Grammy award after being nominated in the best world music album category. Beninese music legend, Angelique Kidjo, won the award.

‘Twice As Tall’ which is Burna Boy’s fifth album was released in August. Burna Boy, his mum cum manager, Bosede Ogulu, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, were the executive producers.

The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timbaland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and many more.

It also featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.