Rivers: Tanker Explosion on East-West Road Claims Multiple Lives

A tanker explosion on the Eleme axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State has left several people feared dead and many others injured.

Okay.ng learmt that the incident occurred on Friday night when a tanker carrying petroleum products collided with another heavy-duty vehicle, igniting a fierce fire that engulfed multiple vehicles.

Witnesses described a harrowing scene, with up to 11 vehicles, including four trucks, burning fiercely. Many people fled their vehicles as the flames spread, but others were trapped and unable to escape.

The full extent of the damage and casualty figures are yet to be confirmed, but emergency officials are expected to provide more details soon.

The Eleme axis of the East-West Road has been notorious for its hazardous conditions, prompting repeated protests from concerned citizens demanding urgent repairs.

The Federal Government recently initiated the rehabilitation of the road, but the pace of work has been criticized as slow.