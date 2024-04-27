Canada Removes Language Testing Requirement for Some Immigration Applicants

Canada has recently removed the language testing requirement for applicants under the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) who are not applying through the Express Entry system.

This change aims to streamline the immigration process and facilitate access to Canada for skilled workers and professionals.

Under the Canada Express Entry programme, international students seeking qualification are mandated to demonstrate proficiency in either English or French.

This entails taking an approved language test, achieving minimum required scores, and submitting these results when completing their Express Entry profile. The language assessment evaluates various skills, including writing, reading, listening, and speaking.

However, for PNP applicants nominated under an Express Entry stream, language testing remains mandatory. Individuals must indicate their valid test result scores in their Express Entry profile.

In the Express Entry system, test results are electronically validated with the testing organization, eliminating the need for PNP-Express Entry applicants to upload a copy of their test results as part of a complete application.

To be considered valid, the applicant’s language test results must be from one of the approved tests, including the International English Language Testing System (IELTS General Training), Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme (CELPIP-General), PTE Core, Test d’évaluation de français pour le Canada (TEF Canada) for proficiency in French, or Test de connaissance du français pour le Canada (TCF Canada) for proficiency in French.

For the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, a minimum level of English Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) 7 is required. Similarly, for the Canadian Experience Class, the minimum level for all four language abilities is CLB 7 for TEER 0 or 1 and CLB 5 for TEER 2 or 3.