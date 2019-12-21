Travelstart now handles Jumia Travel in Africa

As Jumia continues its strides to profitability of its businesses in Africa, the company released the distribution and commercial arm of its Travel Business; Jumia Travel to Travelstart.

This was recently confirmed as Travelstart signed a commercial and distribution agreement with Jumia to take control of sales, fulfilment and customer service aspects of Jumia Travel’s online booking websites in all its regions across Africa.

This strategic move is to ensure that Jumia re-invest their resources in key markets, services and technology to create the best customer experience in Africa and allow for growth across board.

This latest development further reinforces Travelstart’s strength as the number one online travel booking agency in Africa.

EVP Jumia On-Demand service, Joe Falter, mentioned that Travelstart is the perfect partner to establish the success which Jumia Travel has achieved hitherto.

“We have a strong belief in the potential of the online travel industry and travel portals in Africa and have built a strong platform across our markets to address this opportunity.

In Travelstart, we have found the perfect partner to build on the success Jumia Travel has achieved so far.

While we will continue to promote the travel category, Travelstart will be responsible for the operational side of the business. The travel ecosystem in Africa will be further energised by this partnership.”

“This partnership will ensure we remain hyper-focused on our growth and path to profitability as we reinvest our resources in our key markets, services and technology to create the best customer experience in Africa and allow Jumia to thrive,” He continued.

In addition to Falter’s statement, the CEO of Travelstart, Stephan Ekbergh, explained how Jumia’s exclusive distribution partner will help even more travellers in Africa unlock high quality online travel services:

“Twelve thousand customers travel with us daily. Being Jumia’s exclusive distribution partner will help even more travellers in Africa unlock high quality online travel services.”

This new development will enable Travelstart gain larger market share in Nigeria and Kenya where Jumia Travel currently has its largest base.

Travelstart also hopes to take advantage of this new partnership to gain new customers in emerging markets, as they currently operate in nine different African countries.