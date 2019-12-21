Fans react to a new photo of Regina Daniels with her husband

Social media fans have been reacting to a new photo of Regina Daniels with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young actress was pictured in an event organized by her husband’s foundation.

In the picture, the 19-year-old seems to have added weight and some fans claim that she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, turns of goodwill message have been directed to the Nollywood actress but she has kept mute about the news making round on social media.

See some fans reactions below;