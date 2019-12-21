Sport

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as new Everton head coach

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi 6 hours ago
Less than a minute
Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti

Everton has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as its new head coach.

Okay.ng had reported on December 10 that the 61-year-old Italian was sacked by Napoli after securing in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Ancelotti’s appointment was announced by Everton through its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

See the tweet underneath:

 



