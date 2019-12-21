Sport
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as new Everton head coach
Everton has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as its new head coach.
Okay.ng had reported on December 10 that the 61-year-old Italian was sacked by Napoli after securing in the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Ancelotti’s appointment was announced by Everton through its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
