Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as new Everton head coach

Everton has appointed Carlo Ancelotti as its new head coach.

Okay.ng had reported on December 10 that the 61-year-old Italian was sacked by Napoli after securing in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Ancelotti’s appointment was announced by Everton through its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

