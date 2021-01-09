“The man who made me abort several times has said he can’t marry me” – Lady cries out

A Nigerian lady has become the topic of the internet after sharing her pitiful relationship story.

The lady who pleads anonymity sent a message to popular Instagram relationship coach, Adejoro Olumofin asking him to advice her.

According to her, her fiancee for four years who has pressed her to abort their pregnancy many times has now said he can’t marry her.

The man said, he can’t marry a lady that has abort before. And this has depressed the girlfriend.

Below is what she wrote:

Good pm joro

Please keep me anonymous

My bf of 4 years decide to break up with me saying he can’t marry someone that has aborted bfor and meanwhile he his d one i aborted for am depressed and unhappy…guys can be so funny his so calm gentle and loyal when when he doesn’t have anything but now that he has something he jumps from one lady to another he will leave me at home to go see another lady…I gnt know if i shld plead with him or jst let him go since a broken relationship is far more better to a broken marriage.please advice me

What do you think is the right thing to do?