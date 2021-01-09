Lady mistakenly cuts her head while doing the #Koleyewonchallenge introduced by Naira Marley

A video showing the moment a lady cut her forehead while trying to participate in a challenge introduced by Nigerian Artiste, Naira Marley has gone viral.

In the short clip shared online, the lady identified as Kiki Sparkles could be seen taking part in the #KOLEYEWONCHALLENGE as she stepped into a room walking in a swagger like manner holding a knife.

Kiki walked towards the phone recording her and used the blade knife to act like she was cutting her forehead but unfortunately for her, she really cut off her forehead.

Immediately she felt the pain, she put her hand on her forehead to ascertain the level of injury sustained.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Naira Marley captioned it;

”She mistakenly sliced herself doing koleyewonchallenge”