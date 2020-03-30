TB Joshua clarifies prophecy on when COVID-19 will end

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has clarified his prophecy on when the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be over.

Okay.ng recalls that the SCOAN General Overseer had during a church service said the pandemic would end on March 27, 2020.

He said: “This month, 27th, it will be over, by the end of this month, whether we like it or not, no matter the medicine they have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came.”

Meanwhile, it seems that his prophecy did not come to past as new cases of coronavirus are being reported in several countries.

Reacting to this, TB Joshua clarified his prediction, saying what he meant was that the virus would vanish spiritually by 27 March.

“I meant coronavirus would vanish spiritually the same way it came. As I speak, the virus is no more in the spirit realm.

“I didn’t specify so why would people conclude I meant physically. Men of today lack understanding.

“Instead of taking time to understand the context in which something was said, they are always quick to judge,” he explained.