Nigerian Army officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Nigerian Army has announced that its officer tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

According to Enenche, the affected officer who is in stable condition had since been quarantined in Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.

In addition, he said all possible contacts with the officer have also been identified and isolated in accordance with the standard procedure.

Furthermore, Enenche noted that the military had made available 17 isolation and treatment centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He also disclosed that a good number of military medical personnel were being trained in the management of COVID-19 cases, in conjunction with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).