Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election as Plateau Governor

The Supreme Court has upheld the elections of Simon Lalong as Governor of Plateau State.

Okay.ng understands that the apex court in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Paul Galunje, held that the appellant has failed to prove his appeal to warrant the court to interfere with the concurrent judgment of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jeremiah Useni, had filed an application challenging Lalong’s election.



