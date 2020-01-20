UN reacts to Boko Haram attack on its facility in Borno

The United Nations (UN) has reacted to an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on its major facility in Ngala, Borno State.

UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, in a statement to newsmen on Monday confirmed that incident which he described as an “extremely violent attack”.

According to Edward, the attack is a discouragement for aid workers providing assistance to vulnerable people in the area.

He said, “I am outraged by the extremely violent attack on this key humanitarian facility where five United Nations staff were staying at the time of the incident.

“I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide. I am relieved all staff is now safe and secure. Aid workers, humanitarian facilities and assets cannot be a target and must be protected and respected at all times.

“Such incidents have a disastrous effect on the lives of the most vulnerable people who depend on our assistance to survive. Many of them had already fled violence in their area of origin and were hoping to find safety and assistance in Ngala. This also jeopardises the ability for aid workers to stay and deliver assistance to the people most in need in remote areas in Borno State.

“I call on all parties to the conflict to respect the principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality which guide the assistance the humanitarian community delivers in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.”