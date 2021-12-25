Resident doctors kick as FG increases hazard allowance for health workers

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has decried the newly revised hazard allowances applicable to health workers in state and federal healthcare facilities in the country.

Recall that the issue of revision of hazard allowances for the health workers has been among key negotiation points between the association and the Federal Government for months.

Following the resolution of a 9-week-old strike by the association, the FG announced, last week, that it will modify the allowances.

According to a statement released, on Friday, by the association and signed by its President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya, the new flat-rate does not reflect the true collective bargaining agreement (CBA) entered with the government.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is in receipt of a Circular with Reference No. SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 dated 22nd December 2021 from the office of the Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) concerning the review of the Hazard Allowance applicable to Health Workers in the services of the Federal Hospitals, Medical Centres and Clinics in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“In the said circular, the Hazard Allowance was reviewed to a flat rate that ranges from N5, 000 to between N15, 000 and N34, 000 for health workers on the CONHESS salary structure, while doctors on CONMESS had theirs reviewed from N5, 000 to between N32, 000 to N40, 000.

“Whilst we acknowledge the FG’s frantic efforts in improving the welfare of Health Workers in Nigeria in this regard, we wish to state that, this resolution is a far cry from the Final Position of NMA/NARD in the last meeting with the FG. Hence, the NARD are disenchanted and dissatisfied with this resolution and therefore reject it in its entirety.

“This new hazard circular is not the product of a true collective bargaining agreement (CBA), but a one-sided conclusion that betrayed the spirit of sincere amicable wage negotiations.”