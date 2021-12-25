Buhari swears in Muazu Sambo as Minister Of State For Works, Housing

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo as the new Minister of State for Works and Housing.

Okay.ng understands that event took place at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

Sambo replaces Abubakar Aliyu from Yobe State, who has since been elevated as the substantive Minister of Power.

The Senate had on December 21, 2021 confirmed the nomination of Sambo as minister-designate after screening him on Tuesday.

The President had nominated Sambo as a ministerial nominee from Taraba State to fill the vacancy created with the removal of the erstwhile Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.

Mamman was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, the former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.