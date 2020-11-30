Recruitment: CDCFIB announces Civil Defence, Immigration Services aptitude test

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This was announced in a statement signed by Al-Hassan Yakmut, Secretary, Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) on Monday.

According to the statement, the aptitude test for NIS will hold on the 7th of December, 2020 while that of NSCDC will hold on the of gth December 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

The statement also advised “candidates to check their email addresses and phone numbers for notification and venue for CBAT from 6am on 30th November, 2020.

“All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.

“Accordingly, candidates who applied for NIS are to visit https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation.

“Candidates will not have access to any centre or session other than that allotted via email addresses and phone numbers.

“Therefore, candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination as stated in the notification message for strict compliance. All candidates are to come alone and bring the following:

Photocopy of Online Application Reference Form and any other bona fide form of ID with very clear holder’s picture

Face Mask (mandatory)

“Candidates are to note that any notification received outside email addresses or phone numbers is not valid.

“Third party (forwarded) messages to other candidates are unacceptable and shall lead to disqualification,” the statement read.