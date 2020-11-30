Boko Haram: Nigeria needs more global support to deal with terrorism – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, has said that the federal government needs global support to fight terrorism in the country.

Lai speaking to newsmen during a courtesy visit to Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, said the recent killing of farmers in Borno State is “unfortunate”.

According to him, terrorism is a global issue and the Federal Government needs support from global forces for sophisticated weapons to successfully combat terrorism.

He said: “Terrorism is a global issue and there is no part of the world that is not experiencing these pockets of terrorism. I am glad that you heard from the governor himself that the Federal Government has assisted a lot in curbing the insecurity in Benue State.

“We also need more support from global partners. For instance, Nigeria has made attempt to acquire better and effective platforms to deal with terrorists. But for one reason or the other, we have been denied. And without adequate platforms and weapons we remain at the mercy of terrorists.”

“You see fighting terrorists is not a joke because what actually happened in Borno State is unfortunate but you must also look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen, so when they go on this kind of mindless killing of people. It is not that the government is not doing enough. Terrorism whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world has the same concept, a group of people who are extremist in their thoughts who don’t think that you and me should be alive.”

Okay.ng recalls that Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday killed 43 farmers around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.