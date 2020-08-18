Pondei: It’s ridiculous people believed i deliberately fainted during NDDC probe

The acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, says it is ridiculous that people thought he staged his collapse during a session of the house of representatives committee probing the commission.

Okay.ng recalls that on July 20 Pondei fainted while responding to questions from the panel probing alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the interim management committee of the NDDC.

The incident generated several reactions especially on social media alleging that the NDDC boss pretended to escape the probe.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, Pondei denied staging the act, saying that he does not run away from issues.

In his words: “I had an unexplained, unexpected health challenge. It is ridiculous to think that people believed I was acting. I would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through. I do not run from issues. I have put all that behind me.”

Furthermore, Pondei denied all allegation of mismanagement against the NDDC.

He said: “From N40 billion missing, the probes now became extra-budgetary spending. After accusing the EIMC of embezzlement of N40 billion, nothing was substantiated. The IMC is then asked to refund monies paid for historical debts owed contractors, service providers and allowances paid to staff.

“Payment/non-payment of these contracts contributed to the face-off and the lawmakers were denying ever doing contracts associated with the NDDC.”

But, Pondei agreed that there is lack of checks and balances in the regional commission.

“NDDC was a place for political patronage and raising war chests for elections.

“We are told that the lawmakers actually facilitated the projects to their constituencies, but also insisted on the contracts been awarded to them or their proxies.

“I am not part of any cartel. Instead, I have tried to eliminate this by reducing interaction between staff and contractors. Gratification had been going on as a routine procedure. Nepotism in processing of files and payments also exist. Before all these distractions, the EIMC was working seriously on this issue of people being asked to pay percentages to staff.

“In between the probes by the NASS, we tried to present the 2019 budget performance and defend the 2020 budget. A minor typographical error was noticed and we asked for 10 minutes to amend the errors, but the presentation was stepped down. The NASS has since gone on recess,” he said.