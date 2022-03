Photos: Buni bows out as Adamu formally takes over leadership of APC

Former governor of Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, has assumed office as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, formally handed over the leadership of APC to Adamu at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

See photos from the ceremony below: