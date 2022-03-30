Ministry of Education, TETFund initiate N1.6 billion projects in NSUK

The Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Wednesday initiated projects worth N1.6 billion at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). Okay.ng understands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects include an ICT Complex, Faculty of Environment Sciences Building, Faculty of Education Building, Laboratory Complex and offices.

NAN also reports that the inauguration of the projects was part of programmes for the university’s sixth combined convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, who spoke at the occasion thanked TETFund and the ministry for supporting the institution with standard structures.

“If you go round the campus, majority of the structures were constructed by TETFund over the years.

“So, on behalf of the management and staff of the university, I want to express my profound gratitude to TETFund,” The Vice-Chancellor said.

Bala-Mohammed said that the ICT complex sponsored by TETFund through the 2013/2016 intervention cost N315 million and the Faculty of Environmental Sciences also sponsored by TETFund cost N395 million.

He added that the complex had the capacity for more than 1,000 capacity computer work stations, offices and conveniences.

According to him, the laboratory complex and offices are also sponsored by TETFund from its 2018/2019 special intervention at N541 million.

The vice-chancellor said the Faculty of Education Building cost N355 million and was sponsored by Federal Government’s NEEDS Assessment Intervention.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Mr Sunny Echono, Executive Secretary, TETFUND and the Nasarawa State governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, witnessed the ceremony.