NSA Monguno: Money meant for purchasing of arms missing under ex-Service Chiefs

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has said some funds meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition to combat insecurity went missing under the tenure of the immediate-past service chiefs.

Monguno made this revelation during an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday when asked about the raging insecurity in the country.

According to the NSA, it has been difficult tracing the funds and the new service chiefs have not seen the arms meant to be procured.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari will launch an investigation to unravel the mystery of the missing funds.

“It is not that we are not working to end the security challenge in the country. The president has done his own part and allocated huge amount of money to purchase weapons but they are yet to be here. We don’t know where they are.

“I am not saying that the past service chiefs have diverted the money, but presently we don’t know where the money is.

“I am sure the president will investigate this. As I am talking to you now, even the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has started questioning where the money is.

“So I assure you that the President is not playing with anything that has to do with the people.

“I can’t say the money was stolen but we didn’t see anything and even the new service chiefs said they didn’t see the weapons.

“It is possible the weapons are on their way coming. Maybe from America, England and other places but as at now, I didn’t see anything and the service chiefs too didn’t see any weapons too.”

The ex-service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.); Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.); Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (retd.); and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).