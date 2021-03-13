Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi appointed leader of Tijāniyyah sect in Nigeria

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been appointed as the leader of the Tijāniyyah sect in Nigeria (Khalifa Tijjaniyya).

The Tijāniyyah originated in the Maghreb region – the western part of North Africa and the Arab World – but are now more widespread in West Africa.

The appointment was announced at the ongoing Maulud conference of the sect in Sokoto State.

Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, the sect has not appointed any leader.

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi I, Sanusi’s late grandfather, was a leader of The Tijaniyah, a Sufi order that follows Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani.