NIMC restores NIN verification service portal days after outage

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal has been fully restored.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said the portal, which went down a few days ago, was due to maintenance by one of the commission’s network service providers of its infrastructure.

“Customers and Service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenisation and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

“NIMC extends its profound gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenisation platform,” it said.

The statement said the commission would continue to come up with innovative identity management solutions to enhance its capacity to deliver on its mandate.