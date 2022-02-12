Oxlade breaks silence on leaked sex tape, apologises to lady in video

Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has reacted to his leaked sex tape.

Oxlade in a tweet on Saturday evening spoke about the video which surfaced on the internet three days ago and tendered an apology to the lady involved.

The 24-year-old also apologised to his fans while noting that he was betrayed.

“I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologize to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well wishers,” he wrote.