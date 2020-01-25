News

Nigerians react as fire guts Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye January 25, 2020
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin

Nigerians are reacting to the fire incident at Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos State.

Okay.ng reports that the fire also gutted several buildings close to the market.

No casualties have been reported at the fire that started around 1 am on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Here are some reactions from Twitter as Mushin is currently trending in Nigeria:

https://twitter.com/wittygem1/status/1220932016184680448?s=21

https://twitter.com/akmonabiodun/status/1220934237093797888?s=21

https://twitter.com/unclefemiofmush/status/1220934734655774720?s=21



