Nigerians react as fire guts Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos

Nigerians are reacting to the fire incident at Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos State.

Okay.ng reports that the fire also gutted several buildings close to the market.

No casualties have been reported at the fire that started around 1 am on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Here are some reactions from Twitter as Mushin is currently trending in Nigeria:

https://twitter.com/wittygem1/status/1220932016184680448?s=21

https://twitter.com/akmonabiodun/status/1220934237093797888?s=21

Amu plank Market Mushin has burnt down.

Ya rabbi pic.twitter.com/piD3LL5Tms — Folorunsho "Omotena"💙 (@MuhibatAdesanya) January 25, 2020

THE SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE!!!! FIRE IS SPREADING TO HOUSES!!! FIREFIGHTER TRUCKS SAY THEY DON'T HAVE ENOUGH WATER!!! PLS SEND HELP!!!! PLEASE. AMU, MUSHIN IS ON FIRE!!!!!! — #FisayoSoyomboStanAccount (@Ayo_Lad) January 25, 2020

https://twitter.com/unclefemiofmush/status/1220934734655774720?s=21

If you don't have anything to day, please don't come here and tweet "Pray for Mushin"… They need action to get rid of fire! — Gap Tooth Girl❣️7️⃣ (@Iam_Misola) January 25, 2020