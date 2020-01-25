News
Fire outbreak rocks Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos
Reports reaching the news desk of Okay.ng states that a fire outbreak is currently happening at Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos State.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire has gutted several buildings close to the market.
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin, #Lagos pic.twitter.com/CxhJeoO0JH
— Okay.ng (@OkayNigeria) January 25, 2020
The fire reportedly started around 1 am on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
More details soon…
