News

Fire outbreak rocks Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh January 25, 2020
Less than a minute
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin

Reports reaching the news desk of Okay.ng states that a fire outbreak is currently happening at Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire has gutted several buildings close to the market.

The fire reportedly started around 1 am on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

More details soon…

Here are pictures and video from the incident underneath:

Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin
Fire at Amu timber market in Mushin


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close