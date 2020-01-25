Fire outbreak rocks Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos

Less than a minute

Reports reaching the news desk of Okay.ng states that a fire outbreak is currently happening at Amu timber market in Mushin, Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire has gutted several buildings close to the market.

The fire reportedly started around 1 am on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

More details soon…

Here are pictures and video from the incident underneath: